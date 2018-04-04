Unforgettable songs from a band celebrating 40 years

The Fureys is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most famous bands and responsible for some of the most stirring music to capture the public imagination. These amazing musicians come to the Hailsham Pavilion for a live performance on Saturday April 21 at 7.30pm.

The band formed in 1978 and is currently celebrating 40 years on the road with a tour of almost 60 UK theatres and the organisers at the Hailsham Pavilion are delighted that they are able to stop by this time after an absence of three years.

Expect all the hit songs including I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Red Rose Café, The Times They Are A Changing, From Clare To Here, Leaving Nancy and of course the ever poignant Green Fields Of France which has attracted over 10 million viewers on YouTube.T heir fans include such eminent figures as Pope John Paul II, and former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Tickets cost £23.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.