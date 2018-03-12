Two musicians in harmony are creating a unique blend

O’Hooley and Tidow will bring their incredible music to The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Sunday March 27 at 7.30pm.

With a personal invite from Billy Bragg to play Glastonbury, the duo is regarded as a lionhearted trailblazer of contemporary music.

Belinda O’Hooley is a former member of the hugely popular group, The Unthanks, and together with multi-talented Heidi Tidow, they are seen as one of the strongest song-writing partnerships on the folk scene. Nominated for Best Duo at this year’s BBC Folk Awards, they have the originality and skill to invite comparison with the most celebrated harmony duos, from early Simon and Garfunkel to Kate and Anna McGarrigle.

Belinda and Heidi’s interweaving harmonies, powerful, deeply moving, and at times spine-tingling performances are infused with an empathy that will disarm even the hardest of hearts. Seats £17.50 from 01323 841414.