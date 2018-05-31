Two great tribute acts at the bandstand this weekend

Eastbourne bandstand will welcome two tribute acts this weekend

on Friday (June 1) the bandstand will be sprinkled in ‘Black Magic’, as The Little Mix Experience pay tribute to the popular girl band and former X Factor winners.

The Beached Boys

The UK’s number one Little Mix tribute band will be bringing an evening of high energy performances in the Bandstand’s first ever nod to Jade, Jessy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.

With breathtaking dance moves and replica costumes, the family-friendly show, designed to suit even the youngest popsters, will see the band’s superb vocal talents recreate the chart topping hits of Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex and many more.

On Saturday (June 2), the bandstand will be awash with surfing vibes in a tribute to the original sixties California sound of The Beach Boys.

From Surfin’ U.S.A. to I Get Around and California Girls, The Beached Boys will be bringing their neatly trimmed vocal harmonies in an evening of Good Vibrations.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Tourist Information Centre or telephone 01323 410611.