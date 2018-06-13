Tribute to pop royalty Prince at Eastbourne Bandstand

The audience at the Bandstand will be drenched in the sound of Purple Rain on Friday June 15, as the Prince Xperience pay tribute to the eight times Grammy award-winning legend from Minneapolis.

From Raspberry Beret, Kiss and 1999 to first ever number one When Doves Cry, fans can expect a jam-packed musical journey through the 80s and 90s, thanks to an impressive back catalogue which saw the musical legend hit the top 40 spot every year throughout both decades.

With 18 top ten hits in the UK alone, the Prince Xperience will be reminiscing the iconic songwriter’s reign of the pop charts, with stunning costumes, guitar skills and superb sound-a-like voice. Starts 8pm.