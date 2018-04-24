Top performers head to Rye for holiday weekend

Next weekend sees a series of top notch live performances in Rye by some of the biggest and most respected names on the current music scene - from the ‘people’s tenor’ Russell Watson to the dazzling classical guitarist Milos Karadaglić and the soul diva talent that is Avery Sunshine.

The events have been organised by Ian Bowden, director of Rye International Jazz Festival, who commented: “We are incredibly delighted to be presenting five outstanding concerts in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church, Rye.

For those who appreciate live music and are looking for something special to do this May bank holiday, I cannot recommend these concerts highly enough.”

Opera and classical music star Russell Watson will perform with the Fidelity International Choir and special guest mezzo soprano Danielle Thomas on Thursday May 3.

Demand for tickets has been “incredibly high” and there is just a limited amount of tickets still available.

Saturday May 5 sees the American soul singer Avery Sunshine performing a special headline concert alongside her band with support from locally based funk jazz band The Drawtones.

Avery is one of the most talented soul and r’n’b artists of the current time and she performs all over the world at major international festivals.

The Express reviewed her saying: “Avery’s talent is zeppelin-sized, her vocals so rich and listenable,” and The Washington Post described “a radiant brand of soul delivered from the gut with a joyful smile.”

The highly acclaimed jazz bassist and composer Kyle Eastwood, son of screen legend Clint, makes a special journey from Paris to perform an afternoon concert on Sunday May 6 with his hugely talented quintet.

Jazz fans are in for a real treat as Kyle and his cool cats will be performing tracks from his substantial back catalogue and his stunning new album In Transit. The concert will also include some enthralling Count Basie, Monk and Mingus covers, not to mention Kyle Eastwood’s favourite Italian cinema theme.

Hailing from Liverpool, the British soul group The Christians perform a stripped-back evening concert on Sunday May 6 and you can expect to hear many of their hits including Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, Father, The Bottle and many more.

The “hottest guitarist in the world,” Miloš Karadaglić performs an afternoon concert on Monday May 7 as he continues to top the record charts and delight audiences worldwide.

Miloš has put together a unique programme for this concert and will also be performing with a seven-piece string ensemble. You can expect spanish classics, cool latin, Bach and tracks from his Blackbird – The Beatles album.

Classic BRIT Award-winner Miloš has become one of the most sought-after soloists in the world, with performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall under his belt.

Tickets and times at www.ryejazz.com