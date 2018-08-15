Top names and upcoming talent at Rye’s popular festival next weekend

Things are hotting up nicely for the 7th annual Rye International Jazz And Blues festival which takes place over bank holiday weekend in Rye.

The festival launches with the free ‘Funky Friday’ on Friday August 24 on the outdoor music stage located in the centre of Rye at the Kino Cinema. The festival is providing a complimentary drink on arrival between 6-7pm.

Two amazing top draw live bands perform on the night, and live music runs through to 10pm, with Dom Pipkin and The Ikos kicking off proceedings at 6pm, followed by Iain Rae’s Jazz Funk outfit Hardlines. You can expect the best of local and regional talent playing live from Saturday August 25 to Monday August 27 on both the outdoor music stage and at the Butter Market from 1pm onwards. There will be a mix of music styles including jazz, blues, roots, soul, cuban, latin and funk and the streets of Rye come alive with sound and colour.

The festival’s afternoon and evening headline concerts take place at St Mary’s church in Rye. If you appreciate and love your soul music then acclaimed British singer Tony Momrelle is an absolute must-see and performs on Saturday August 25 at 3pm, followed by Jazz FM vocalist of the year Zara McFarlane at 8pm with her wonderful band and her unique style of jazz performance.

On Sunday August 26 at 2pm singer and broadcaster Clare Teal makes a welcome return while saxophonist and MBE Courtney Pine will be at the festival for the first time this year when he presents his wonderful and highly acclaimed show The House of Legend’ at St Mary’s Church on Sunday August 26 at 8pm. The Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion headline on Monday August 27 at 3pm and will be performing the finest classic Chicago, Delta and cutting edge blues. Closing the festival on Monday will be singer songwriter Joan Armatrading at St Mary’s at 8pm with a two hour intimate special concert. The festival also presents two exceptional concerts at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday September 7 with award-winning singer and songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae and the legendary American singer Dionne Warwick on Saturday September 8. For full programme and tickets go to www.ryejazz.com.

