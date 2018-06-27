Think Pink and Lady Gaga in one performance

Eastbourne Bandstand will welcome pop diva Lady Gaga for the first time to the stage on Saturday June 30 from 8pm, as tribute artist Vicky Jackson and her band brings the music of ‘Mother Monster’ to the iconic seafront venue.

With hits including Bad Romance, Born This Way and Paparazzi, pop lovers are sure to enjoy a hit packed set list celebrating one of the most successful music artists of recent years. As well as Lady Gaga, Vicky will also be performing hits from another colourful female performer, Pink. She’ll be sure to Get The Party Started as she celebrates Pink’s musical hits with Bandstand fans.