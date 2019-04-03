The unique and groundbreaking Brit band Lindisfarne at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre

Lindisfarne emerged from Tyneside in the 1970s and quickly carved out a place for themselves as one of British rock’s most original bands.

Their unique and ground-breaking songs caught the imagination and became part of our music history - such as Meet Me on the Corner, Lady Eleanor and folk rock anthems Run For Home and Fog On The Tyne.

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium to deliver the catchy, memorable songs provided by the band’s resident writers Alan Hull and Rod Clements.

Sadly Alan died in 1995 and eventually the band called it a day in 2003, but is now back with a classic line-up of long-time members fronted by original founder member Rod and Alan’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm.

Lindisfarne comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday April 27 at 7.30pm.

The audiences can expect to hear songs ranging from folk ballads, to loud, blues based, slide guitar led rock, from delicate, almost chamber jazz duos for guitar and bass, to those rousing numbers that everyone remembers and will undoubtedly join in with word perfect accuracy.

Lindisfarne retain a reputation for live performance that is second to none. Tickets cost £26.50 from 01323 802020 and or www.royalhippodrome.com.

