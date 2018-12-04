The Rattonians bring Christmas sparkle to town

This Christmas The Rattonians will be delivering their sparkling Christmas spectacular straight to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre and the show is promising to be a beautifully wrapped Christmas present.

Performances run from Thursday December 20 through to Saturday December 22 at 7.30pm with a Thursday matinee at 2.30pm.

The senior company will be joined by the Rattonians Youth and will perform all those Christmas favourites. The show opens with Eastbourne’s popular entertainer Grant Martins and the full company singing the classic It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, and that is very much the idea with Christmas Day only a few sleeps away.

The cast will sing and dance their way through fabulous festive songs including White Christmas, Cool Yule, When A Child Is Born, Frosty, Santa Baby, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, and Do They Know It’s Christmas to name but a few.

Caleb Pout (who played Jeremy Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) sings the favourite Walking In The Air song from The Snowman movie soundtrack, made famous by the young Aled Jones, and the company will be lead with songs from Alex Adams, Grant Martins, Laura Sivers, Damon Willer, Rachel Brett, Star Bray, Jonathan Stephens, Melanie Adams, Mark Adams, Nick Hollands, and Geogie Williams.

Melanie commented: “The show is beautifully costumed and the dance includes, tap, modern and ballet and some unexpected surprises – something for everyone!”

The show is produced by Mark, Melanie, Alex and Debbie Adams with chorography by Jan Lynton, Debbie Adams and Claire Walker and if he has time Santa has promised a visit – the audience might even expect some festive snow.

Tickets from box office 01323 802020 or online costing £15-£16.50 with concessions available.

