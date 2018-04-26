The Motown Collective to sing all the classic hits

The Motown Collective: The Ultimate Soul and Motown Experience will be presented at Eastbourne Bandstand on Saturday April 28 from 8pm.

The Motown Collective will entertain with a stream of classic gold hits such as My Girl, Get Ready, Just My Imagination, I Can’t Help Myself, Reach Out and many more from iconic artists whose names have gone down in music history. The event starts at 8pm, and lasts until 9.30pm. Tickets cost £9.50 for adults and £7.50 for children, with a discount for early bird tickets £7.95 and £5.95. Further details available from www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk.