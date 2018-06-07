The Johnny Cash Roadshow rolls back into town

Fans of The Man In Black will beat a path to the Devonshire Park Theatre’s door on Tuesday June 19 when The Johnny Cash Roadshow makes a welcome return.

The show which wowed Eastbourne audiences last year is back with a wide selection of hits and lesser known songs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s including I Walk the Line, Get Rhythm, Folsom Prison Blues, A Boy Named Sue and Ring of Fire right through to the end of Johnny’s legendary career with tracks such as Hurt.

The show is fronted by award-winning singer songwriter Clive John who re-creates with astounding accuracy the Cash sound and captures the essence of this iconic performer.

Featuring support from Amanda Stone as June Carter, all aspects of Cash’s life are touched on, accompanied by evocative screen images and moments from his life. With narration throughout, this performance is a journey through the life of a musical legend.

This show isn’t an imitation of Johnny, but a celebration and an affectionate recreation of his music and mannerisms and this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the vast back catalogue of music from country music’s biggest star, which still shines brightly even 15 years after his death.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family.

“Clive’s resemblance is uncanny,” said Rosanne Cash, first daughter of Johnny, while grand-daughter Caitlin Crowell commented: “Clive captures my grandfather as he was...absolutely authentic to the point where it felt as if it wasn’t a tribute.”

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £23, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.