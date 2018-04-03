The hits just keep on coming with The Drifters’ new show

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK in a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades.

Over 60 dates have been announced including one at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Thursday April 19 aT 7.30pm.

The group has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine, and has produced an incredible list of hits including Saturday Night At The Movies, Come On Over to My Place, Stand By Me, and Under The Boardwalk.

Now in their 65th Anniversary year - The Drifters are back with a line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell who is President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More Than A number and Kissin’ In The Back Row.

After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name. Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date and looks forward to the upcoming concert tour. Tickets £22.50-£26 available via www.thedrifters.co.uk or via www.royalhippodrome.come or call the box office 01323 802020.