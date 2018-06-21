The Drawtones will present a brand new show at UGT

Performing at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne has been good for top class East Sussex band The Drawtones.

The group has played there on several occasions with Jools Holland saxophonists Derek Nash and Phil Veacock.

On Friday July July at 8pm they are back with a brand new show called Jazz, Funk And Contemporary.

Over the past six months the band has added a new contemporary set and “fabulous” young London-based signed vocalist Poppy Rawles.

The show will feature a six piece line up including Rod Pooley on Hammond organ and keyboards, Poppy on vocals, Julian Nicholas playing saxophone, Andy Williams on guitar, Simon Brewin on bass and Jessica Dann playing drums.

Music will feature artists such as Jimmy Smith, George Benson, George Duke, Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morrisette, Jessie J, Four Non Blondes and many more. Tickets - Adults £12, book on 0843 289 1980.