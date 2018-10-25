Ten things to make your week in Eastbourne

1. Music. The Pretty Things play live at Hailsham Pavilion on Friday October 26 at 8pm. For around 50 years, The Pretty Things have been a significant and challenging force in rock and roll, ever since guitarist Dick Taylor quit The Rolling Stones, which he had formed with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Despite their veteran status and with original members Dick Taylor and Phil May still at the helm, their contemporary relevance, energy and commitment inspire new generations of artists and fans, whilst retaining their devoted core fan base. This is their last UK date before the band’s farewell gig at the O2 Arena. Tickets £25 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

2. Wrestling. Peacehaven Meridian Centre will host a wrestling spectacular on Saturday October 27 from 7.30pm in aid of mayor’s charities, featuring PWF Championship contest, ladies match and six-man tag with over the top rope American rumble-style finish. Stars appearing include Dazzling Darrell Allen, Prince of Mumbai Rishi Ghosh, Zan Phoenix, Fantastic David Francisco and Barry Cooper. 7.30pm. £10.00-£9.00. 01273 585493.

Whitney Houston tribute at Devonshire Park Theatre SUS-181018-095457001

3. Film. Perfect viewing ahead of Halloween, Stanley Kubrick’s classic The Shining will be screened at the Towner Art Gallery on Saturday October 27 from 7pm. Tickets £8.50.

4. Film. Eastbourne Arts Circle presents a Sunday film at The Towner Gallery on October 28 at 2pm. Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Rossini’s Musical Fairy Tale at La Scala) with Frederica von Stade, Francisco Araiza and Claudio Desderi. The La Scala Theatre Orchestra is conducted by Claudio Abbado, with introduction by Robert Ascott. Based on the classic fairy tale Cinderella. La Cenerentola is considered to be one of Rossini’s greatest operatic achievements. Tickets £12 (EAC members £10) from the Tourist Information Centre, or via the EAC website: www.eastbourneartscircle.org.uk discounted tickets only from: 34 Martello Road, Eastbourne, BN22 7SS. (cheques payable to Eastbourne Arts Circle).

5. Tribute. The Greatest Love Of All - The Whitney Houston show is a critically acclaimed live concert honouring the talent, music and memory of Whitney Houston. It is presented at the Devonshire Park Theatre with Belinda Davids as Whitney on Tuesday October 30 from 7.30pm. Tickets from £30.50.

6. The film presented at the Curzon Cinema on Wednesday October 31 by the Eastbourne Film Society is considered by chair Mansel Stimpson the best released this year so far - You Have No Idea How Much I Love You (photo above). This work from Poland with a cast of three tells of two women at odds with one another who turn for help to a therapist. What follows fascinates on two levels. A dedicated real-life therapist, Professor Bogdan de Barbaro, is seen as the therapist and anyone curious about psychotherapy and how it functions in the hands of an expert will find this film enormously revealing. But the film is scarcely less fascinating for the insight it gives into the tensions that can arise between a mother and a daughter. As ever seats are available for the general public.

You Have No Idea How Much I Love You

7. Film. The Omen will be screened at Redoubt Fortress on Wednesday October 31 - over 18s only. A Halloween screening of the horror classic with added fear factor from petrifying props followed by a ghost tour of the building. Film starts at 8pm and ghost tour at 10pm. Tickets £8.

8. Film. Halloween at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday October 31 from 7pm. Come and celebrate the spookiest night of the year in the haunted surroundings of the Hippodrome, and enjoy a screening of the horror-comedy classic Evil Dead 2 (1987). With prizes for best costumes and themed drinks and snacks, this will be a Halloween to remember.

9. Jazz. Paul Booth will play at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on Wednesday October 31 at the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade. Paul joining the European Glenn Miller Orchestra for eight tours, before landing the saxophone chair for Riverdance, staying for 18 months. In 2005 Paul toured the US and Japan with Basia and Matt Bianco, and soon after received a call from Steve Winwood with whom he has been working ever since. Booth’s technical skills are outstanding, but his performing style goes far beyond the merely technical. Paul’s band at the Fishermen’s are Terry Seabrook (keys), Nigel Thomas (bass) and Phil Crabbe (drums). Tickets £10 on the door, or buy at www.WeGotTickets.com. Starts 8pm.

10. Talk. The Bavard Bar is back at Printers Playhouse on Thursday November 1 from 8pm, and comprises three seperate speakers talking about their three passions . Tickets £8