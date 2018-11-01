Ten great things to make your week sizzle in Eastbourne - from Friday November 2

1. Tribute. Buddy Holly And The Cricketers is at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday November 2 at 7.30pm. Starring some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, make your Heartbeat a little faster with this show that has thousands of fans the world over saying: “I can’t believe it’s not Buddy!” Tickets £19.50

2. Tribute. The Jersey Beats - Oh What A Nite! will celebrate the music of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons at the Royal Hippdrome Theatre on Friday November 2 from 7.30pm. Tickets £21-24.

Buddy Holly And The Cricketers

3. Charity. Eastbourne’s finest performers will be at Bibendum (opposite the Town Hall) on Saturday November 3 from 7pm, including Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett, comedian and impressionist Drew Cameron, singing duo The Moonbeans, Sam Tier, Wanda, Phil Robbins, Holly & Peter, Jade Powers as Tina Turner, Jane Jenkinson, illusionist Chris Chappell, and magician Kris Singh. There will also be snacks and a giant raffle at this special night to raise funds for Alfie Bennett’s Memories For Alfie Fund and support for teenager Tilly Parrott. Tickets £8 from a.mcphee05@hotmail.co.uk or Don on 07791476669.

4. Music. Hailsham Pavilion will host a local music showcase on Saturday November 3 from 7.30pm. This will feature The Equatorial Group with Chalk Horse Music and Hunters Moon Morris. The Equatorial Group from Eastbourne blends folk rock, space country, and Americana, their music is honest and heartfelt, with country influences that shine through. Opening the show is Chalk Horse Music, a band whose songs are inspired by the landscape and legends of Sussex, expect stories of witches, ghosts, local murder and more, with a little help from Hunters Moon Morris. Tickets £12.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk

5. Tribute. Mercury is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday November 3 from 7.30pm. Firmly established as one of the most authentic tributes to Queen, the show includes fantastic performances of hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and more. Tickets £22.50, Conc £21

6. Music. Foster And Allen are in concert at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday November 3 from 7.30pm, in what promises to be a night to remember from a couple of folk legends. Tickets £26.

The Equatorial Group SUS-181017-152450001

7. Music. A special candlelit Service of Holy Communion for All Souls will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston, on Sunday November 4 at 3pm. The choir will be singing movements from the beautiful Requiem of Gabriel Fauré in a liturgical setting and there will also be congregational hymns. This Service will provide an opportunity to remember loved ones who are no longer with us and to light a candle in their memory. All are welcome to attend this service and afterwards there will be an opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine.

8. Theatre. London Classic Theatre present My Mother Said I Never Should By Charlotte Keatley at the Devonshire Park Theatre from Tuesday November 6 until Saturday November 10. Set in Manchester, Oldham and London, My Mother Said I Never Should is a poignant, bittersweet story about love, jealousy and the price of freedom. Using a kaleidoscopic time structure, Charlotte Keatley’s story focuses on four generations of one family as they confront the most significant moments of their lives. Charlotte Keatley’s award-winning play is the most commonly performed work by a female playwright worldwide. Performances Tue–Sat at 7.45pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm. Tickets £16 - £23.50, selected concessions apply.

9. Comedy. Bake Off fanatic and stand-up comedian Tom Allen brings his Absolutely tour to the Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome on Wednesday November 7 from 8pm. Tom’s unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and camp, riotous storytelling has seen him sell out shows all over the country. Tickets £17.

10. Music. The Old Chapel, Alfriston, will host American roots, country, folk and indie performer Otis Gibbs on Thursday November 8. Otis who hails from Wanamaker, Indiana, is a celebrated singer songwriter, teller of tales, populist agitator, social dissident, and has often been compared with Woody Guthrie, Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen and other American blue collar musicians. Currently living in Nashville, his visits to the UK are not as frequent as fans would like, but he was recently persuaded by Billy Bragg to come here and tour with him. Support comes from BBC Folk Award nominees, Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds who will be showcasing their new album of Appalachian Ballads. Tickets cost £17.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk