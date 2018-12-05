Ten great things to do in Eastbourne this week - from Friday December 7

1. Theatre. The Broadway Players are at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Whistle Down The Wind from Friday December 7 until Sunday December 9. Set at Christmas 1959 in Louisianna, Whistle Down the Wind follows the story of three farm children who discover a fugitive hiding in the barn. Thinking he is Jesus Christ they want to protect him but, when the villagers find out, a man hunt begins. Tickets from £15.

2. Music. Eastbourne Choral Society’s carol concert is at All Saints’ Church on Friday December 7 from 7pm. ECS will be joined by a brass ensemble in fundraiser for Polegate-based charity, Children With Cancer. Tickets £5.

Michael Portillo SUS-180412-151315001

3. Comedy Theatre. The Dicker Players (photo above) return to Hailsham Pavilion for the fourth year running with Oh! What A Lovely Dicker Cabaret on Friday December 7 and Saturday December 8. All seats are £12 and this year £2 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Royal British Legion. The evening contains sketches, comedy routines and songs with live music and a special 10 minute ‘disastrous’ play. To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, there will be a wartime theme in the second half of the show. Be prepared to join in with the songs and feel free to dress up appropriately or bring a Union Jack to wave! Not suitable for children. Tickets from Hailsham Pavilion Box Office 01323 841414 www.hailshampavilion.co.uk

4. Theatre. The Green Room Productions presents The Flint Street Nativity at the Lamb Theatre, Old Town, on December 7/8/9. Based on the film, this wonderful comedy with music is bound to delight in the festive season. Mizzis Horrocks’ class of seven year olds (all played by adults) are about to perform their nativity play at Flint Street Junior School for the proud mums and dads - and the occasional social worker. Mayhem ensues. Performances at 7.30pm, with Sunday shows at 3pm. Tickets £11 from www.thelittleboxoffice.com or 01323 479732.

5. Music. The South Downs Singers perform The Magic Of Christmas at St John’s Church, Polegate, on Saturday December 8 from 3.30pm. This year’s concert will be in aid of the charity Taylor Made Dreams, which enables children with life-limiting illness to achieve their dreams. The South Downs Singers are thankful support received over the years, which has enabled them to collect “a considerable amount of money” for chosen charities. The choir is under the musical direction of Louise Morris, from Bede’s school. Tickets £8.

6. Art. The second Eastbourne Artists Christmas Open Houses and Studios takes place on Saturday December 8 and Sunday December 9, when artists and makers invite the public into their homes and studios to see a wide range of paintings, photography, ceramics, jewellery, textiles and much more. This is an ideal chance to see, and maybe purchase, original artwork exhibited in a domestic setting. To find out more pick up a brochure from the TIC or any participating venue or see www.eastbourneartsists.co.uk

Green Rooms Production of the Flint Street Nativity SUS-181114-111444001

7. Personality. Former MP and now television presenter Michael Portillo is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Monday December 10 from 7.30pm, in Life - A Game Of Two Halves. It is 10 years now since Portillo left politics but he went on to endear himself with his enthusiastic approach to travelling on our railways around Great Britain and beyond. A talk followed by opportunity for questions. Tickets from £18.50.

8. Music. Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club introduces The Captain Of The Lost Waves at 4 Seasons, 3 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, on Monday December 10 from 8pm. It is best with him to expect the unexpected, as no two shows are ever the same. The Captain Of The Lost Waves is “a great singer who will travel from folk to maybe a dip into opera, a dash of vaudeville and many a tale of the Captain’s adventures on the way.” Armed with a hugely critically acclaimed album Hidden Gems and a new one just around the corner, darling of the steampunk circuit and festivals and venues across Europe, this is a unique experience not to be missed. More info at www.mrsy.co.uk and to book a table call 01323 470704.

9. Music. Eastbourne community choir The Voiceworks Company of Singers, led by Haley Stevens, will be performing a selection of festive choral delights, old and new, at their Christmas concert Merry and Bright on Tuesday December 11 at 7pm at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne. Entry is £5. Proceeds will go to charity Shelter to help provide hot meals over the Christmas period. Shelter campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in England and Scotland. www.shelter.org.uk www.voiceworkshops.co.uk.

10. Film. Plastic Free Eastbourne is holding a free film screening at The Crown & Anchor on Wednesday December 12 from 7-9.30pm. This is the première of Journey Of Love, a short film promoting Plastic Free Eastbourne, featuring a plastic debris monster and with a soundtrack of David Stopp’s song with the same title as the film. Also showing will be a short film The Ocean And Us by David Attenborough highlighting marine challenges. The third film will be Planet Ocean, a film by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Michael Pitiot. Plastic Free Eastbourne is a local campaign which holds a monthly meeting at The Crown & Anchor and has “an open to all approach” - join the Facebook group Plastic Free Eastbourne or SEA - Survival Equals Action.

The Captain Of The Lost Waves SUS-180512-123717001

Plastic Free Eastbourne film showing