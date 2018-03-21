Telling the story of a soulful pop legend in Forever Dusty

Forever Dusty, a new musical by Kirsten Holly Smith and Jonathan Vankin, is touring the UK this Spring and comes to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday April 7 at 8pm.

Directed by Jai Sepple (The Woman In Black, The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, Frankenstein), Forever Dusty is produced by Strictly Theatre Entertainments.

Jai described Springfield as “one of the most inspiring and soulful performers of the 20th century” and said: “Dusty transformed the music industry and paved the way for the likes of Adele and Amy Winehouse in a world that doesn’t often appreciate the magic of vocal performance and true melody. Being able to tell Dusty’s complicated and compelling life story through musical theatre is a gift.”

With her towering blonde beehive and unforgettable voice, Dusty became the first great female pop star of the 1960s. But how did a shy Catholic schoolgirl transform herself into a pop icon?

Forever Dusty tells the compelling and moving story of Dusty’s journey, in a dramatic, high-energy musical filled with some of the most exciting pop songs ever written, including Son Of A Preacher Man, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, The Look Of Love, and many others.

Peter John Dodsworth is the musical director and the role of Dusty is played by Katherine Ferguson.

Tickets from £15 available on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.