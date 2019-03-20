Talented youngsters take part in Our House, The Madness Musical in Eastbourne

Natalie Roberts Performing Arts presents Our House, The Madness Musical at Cavendish School on Saturday March 23 at 7.30pm, and Sunday March 24 at 7pm.

The show, with book by Tim Firth, set in Camden in the 1980s tells the story of Joe Casey (Noah Swatton) a 16 year old boy whose life is mapped out in two different directions, by a decision he makes on his 16th birthday; the question is, will he make the wrong choice or the right choice? Supported by a cast of 45 students from NRPA upper school, who are aged between 12-17 years, this juke-box musical certainly packs a punch and will have audiences singing and dancing in the aisles/

Our House - Natalie Roberts School Of Performing Arts

The music of course features much loved Madness classics such as Baggy Trousers, A Simple Equation, It Must Be Love (written by Labi Siffre), and Our House, to name but a few. Suitable for 11 years and older.

Tickets £10, £35 family, available online from www.nrpaeastbourne.co.uk.

