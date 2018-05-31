Talented singer-songwriter set for the The Lamb Folk Club

Young songwriter Luke Jackson makes his debut at The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday, June 6.

Luke is a singer-songwriter from Canterbury, Kent, who in 2013 was nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for both the Horizon Award for Best Emerging Talent and The Young Folk Category.

He was also winner of Fatea’s Male Artist of the Year 2014 and 2016.

Over the past few years he has steadily been developing a reputation for himself in the folk and roots circuits either through his solo shows, many festival appearances or when opening for such luminaries as Fairport Convention, Show of Hands, Steve Knightley, Martyn Joseph, Seth Lakeman, Karine Polwart, Oysterband, Paul Brady, Glen Tilbrook and Sarah Jarosz .

In addition to the UK, he regularly tours across Europe playing in France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany and in 2016 and 2017 visited the USA to play at the International Folk Alliance conference in Kansas.

Luke has completed several joint headline tours with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, with folk award-winning duo Greg Russel and Ciaran Algar and American singer-songwriter Rebecca Loebe, and is an ever-present on the live music scene.

All welcome, doors will open at 7.30pm. Admission is £7 on the door with students and under 16s at half price, and the number for enquiries is 01323 72826