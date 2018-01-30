Stunning soloists join Eastbourne choir in performing Bach’s Passion

Phoenix Choir is looking forward to its winter concert on Saturday February 17 in All Saints’ Church, when it will be performing the much-loved sacred Passion of St Matthew by Johann Sebastian Bach.

​The work tells the story of Christ’s crucifixion at Calvary according to the Evangelist St Matthew. Many have described this great work as “the opera that Bach never wrote”. Perhaps frustrated at his failure to obtain work in opera, Bach incorporated many operatic traditions into the piece; it is ambitious and intensely dramatic with double choir and double orchestra. Much of the story is told by a tenor Evangelist and Christ’s words are sung by a bass.

As was traditional, verses from chorales familiar to the congregation are placed throughout the work, allowing them to join in with the narrative; soloists and choruses have the opportunity to comment or reflect on the action taking place.

​The piece evolved as Bach returned to amend it several times in his life. Incredible as it seems now, it lapsed into relative obscurity and was rarely heard performed. It was Felix Mendelssohn who in championing many of Bach’s works rescued the piece 79 years after his death and bought it to the fore again - hard to comprehend when it has been described as ‘the musical equivalent of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel’ such is the purity and beauty of the musical construction through which Bach masterfully conveys the drama and emotion of the Passion.

Phoenix Choir will perform the Passion as it was written – in German and with a Baroque orchestra. Musical director Michael Fields is recognised for his talent at engaging audiences with his fresh interpretation of established works. This promises to be a special evening and one not to be missed. A stellar cast of internationally renowned soloists, all reputed for their dramatic and expressive style, will complete the ensemble.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of Medical Detection Dogs.

Tickets £15 (under 18/students £7) available from WeGotTickets.com; Reid+Dean Estate Agents, Cornfield Road; Tourist Information Centre; or on the door.