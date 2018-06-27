Stunning music in an honest and revealing performance

Renowned folk artists John McCusker and Heidi Talbot will perform an intimate gig at the Old Chapel in Alfriston on Sunday July 15 at 8pm.

Between them - McCusker, BBC Folk Awards Musician of the Year, fiddle player extraordinary, and Talbot who hails from County Kildare - have shared the stage with the likes of Paul Weller, Alison Krauss and James Taylor, but this is a rare duo show from two of folk music’s most celebrated musicians.

John has long been renowned for his skill at transcending musical boundaries, never leaving the past behind but always embracing change. Since 2008, he has been a member of Mark Knopfler’s band, playing arenas around the world including a double bill with Bob Dylan at The Hollywood Bowl and 20 nights at the Royal Albert Hall, while Heidi has been performing both as a solo artist and with world famous group Cherish The Ladies all over the UK, Europe, Australasia and the USA, including the White House.

She was recently nominated for Folk Singer Of The Year at the BBC Folk Awards and was Best Female Vocalist at The Irish Music Awards.

At Alfriston it is all about John and Heidi as a couple and the show will revolve around their recent record Love Is The Bridge Between Two Hearts which for these musical and life partners represents the culmination of their shared experiences and the songs that inspired them while growing up. Tickets £18.50 from 01323 841414