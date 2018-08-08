Stunning music for summer in Pevensey church

A quartet of acclaimed musicians will be taking a break from performing at Glyndebourne to play a stunning programme of chamber music at St Nicolas, Pevensey at 6pm on Sunday August 12.

Neil McLaren (flute) and Catherine Rimer (cello) have both played there on a number of occasions over the past decade, having been attracted by the historic church and its fine acoustic.

They will be joined by Jane Gordon (violin) – who performed at St Nicolas with Neil McLaren last summer - and Simone Jandl (viola).

The programme will include Mozart’s Duo in G for Violin and Viola, Handel’s Sonata in B minor for Flute and Violin, Bach’s Suite in G for Cello and quartets by Telemann, Janitsch and Quantz.

Neil McLaren is highly regarded for his performances on instruments from the Renaissance to the present day. He is a valued long-standing member of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, as is Catherine Rimer, who enjoys a busy freelance career performing internationally with leading ensembles on both period and modern instruments. Jane Gordon is a highly versatile violinist who performs extensively in Europe, Asia and America. She has a passion for historical performance and is artistic director of the Hastings Early Music Festival. Simone Jandl formed her first string quartet when she exchanged the violin for the viola at the age of nine! As well as being co-principal viola in the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, she is a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.

Wine and soft drinks will be available during the interval. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased at the door.

St Nicolas celebrated its 800th anniversary in 2016.

