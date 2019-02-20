Squeeze legend Glenn Tilbrook supporting foodbank charity in his Hailsham Pavilion gig

Glenn Tilbrook of legendary Brit band Squeeze will play at Hailsham Pavilion for the first time on Saturday March 23 from 7.30pm.

Recognised as one of our most cherished singer songwriters, he comes armed with ready wit and a shed-load of great tunes.

During his tour, Glenn will be promoting awareness for The Trussell Trust which supports foodbanks around the UK. At the Pavilion there will be a food drop point and Glenn will also be donating all profits from his merchandise including an exclusive four track EP, to the organisation.

Tickets £24.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

read more: Magic man’s variety fundraiser in Eastbourne