Spring concert celebrates the soaring English classics

Eastbourne Choral Society will give its spring concert at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday March 24.

The choir will be joined in its performance of Vaughan Williams’ great choral masterpiece, A Sea Symphony, by two professional soloists. Catrin Woodruff (soprano), who has previously sung with Eastbourne Choral Society, regularly performs in operas and concerts on the national and international stage. The choir also welcomes Adam Marsden (baritone), whose wide-ranging career includes performances with the Halle Orchestra, Glyndebourne Festival Opera and Opera North.

Orchestral accompaniment will be provided by the Eastbourne Sinfonia, under musical direction from John Hancorn who, in addition to his various commitments as a choral director, is a highly-experienced operatic baritone, soloist, and vocal animateur.

The performance of A Sea Symphony will be complemented by a selection of English anthems, accompanied by organist Nicholas Houghton. The choir’s regular accompanist, Nicholas is a full-time freelance player, accompanist and choral director, with his own harpsichord and 17th century-style chamber organ. The programme will be completed by Eastbourne Sinfonia playing Elgar’s Nimrod from the Enigma Variations. Tickets £15 from the Tourist Information Centre, www.wegottickets.com, or on the door: www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.