Splash Point Jazz Club starts 2018 off with Roger Beaujolais

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne kicks off its new year in sparkling fashion with a special guest Roger Beaujolais the virtuoso vibraphone player. This will be at The Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, on Wednesday January 31.

Roger was a founder member of jump jive band The Chevalier Brothers and had a successful time in the 1980’s touring Europe extensively, along with many gigs in the UK and trips to the USA and Japan.

In 1999, under the name of the Roger Beaujolais Quintet, he recorded a straightahead jazz album which started things moving in a slightly different direction musically, playing acoustic music on an acoustic vibraphone. Three other quintet albums followed then two as a quartet, plus a professorship at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance and sessions with the likes of Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Morrissey, Kirsty MacColl, Alexander O’Neal and many others.

This is your chance to hear the incredible Roger playing for the first time in Eastbourne. Appearing with Roger at the Fishermen’s are Terry Seabrook on keyboard, Nigel Thomas who will be playing bass, and Alex Eberhard on drums.

Tickets are £10 on the door on the night, or you can purchase them online at www.WeGotTickets.com.

The music starts at 8pm, and finishes around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and drinks are at club prices. Doors open at 7.15pm.