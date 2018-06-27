Songs that tell stories and touch hearts - Ralph McTell

One of the great storytellers in music Ralph McTell is coming to Eastbourne and will perform live at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday October 13.

Ralph is currently celebrating more than 50 years on the road. Known for his virtuoso guitar style, he is primarily a prolific and gifted songwriter best known for his song Streets Of London, which has been covered by over 200 artists around the world, and for his tale of Irish immigration in From Clare To Here, inspired by his time working on a building site in 1963.

With a style that invites you into a unique world, McTell weaves a narrative that is both significant and poignant.

Ralph made his debut in 1968 with the album Eight Frames A Second and in 1974 the release of Streets Of London earned him an Ivor Novello Award.

In 2002 he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Advance Ticket £29 (subj to booking fee).