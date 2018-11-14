Skill and passion combine at Hailshamp Pavilion with Celtic Fiddle Festival

Described as some of the finest folk violinists anywhere in the world, The Celtic Fiddle Festival celebrates the violin in all its globe-trotting variations.

Don’t miss this dazzling and awe-inspiring display of musical skill at the Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 24 from 7.30pm.

Fiddlers include Ireland’s Kevin Burke, Scotland’s Charlie McKerron, from Sean Connery’s favourite band, Capercaillie and Christian Lemaître from Brittany, France.

Along with acclaimed guitarist Nicholas Quéméner from Brittany, the musicians combine their talents, musical traditions, and spontaneous humour to ensure an evening of dazzling energy and subtle grace.

The Celtic Fiddle Festival was originally conceived as a unique touring project in 1992, by Kevin Burke, now a resident of Portland, Oregan, but who had been a mainstay of several seminal Irish supergroups, from The Bothy Band to the all-star Irish group Patrick Street, and had toured and recorded with countless artists including Kate Bush, Arlo Guthrie, Paul Brady and Christy Moore.

The band has been going strong for over twenty years and shows no sign of slowing down.

Sold-out tours and standing ovations give testimony to the electricity and excitement generated by the group, so for a foot-stomping fiddle extravaganza, don’t miss the show at the Hailsham Pavilion.

Tickets cost £22.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.