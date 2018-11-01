Sharp comedy and toe-tapping tunes from Rich Hall

Grouchy but hilarious comedian Rich Hall brings his Hoedown tour to Eastbourne with a live show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre next weekend.

The performance is on Saturday November 10 at 8pm and is described as “blissfully funny” by The Guardian newspaper reviewer, and “one hour of stonking stand-up and another of stomping hoedown mayem - that’s two top gigs in one,” by The Mail On Sunday.

Rich reckons never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK, and his precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and accurate as ever.

This Hoedown tour begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns but ends up in a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping, shit-kicking good time to be had by all. Even if you don’t own a hoe.

Rich’s most recent critically acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You, and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match, as well as his BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown, and Rich Hall’s (US) Breakdown have won him a whole new legion of followers, as have appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Two’s QI.

His grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit. Notable UK appearances include regular appearances on Very British Problems (Channel 4), Stand Up For The Week (Channel 4), and Live At The Apollo’ (BBC1).

All tickets £19 from the box office on 01323 802020 or online at www.royalhippodrome.com.

