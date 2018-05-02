Rocking out with Rolling Stones great tribute show

Start your weekend right with some old-school rock and roll; Like A Rolling Stone will perform at Eastbourne Bandstand on Friday May 4.

This tribute show embodies the charisma and class of the original band as they perform some of the Rolling Stones’ most famous hits, including Start Me Up, Paint It Black and many more. The event starts at 8pm, and lasts until 9.30pm.

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults and £7.50 for children, with a discount for early bird tickets of £7.95 and £5.95.

Further details available from www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk