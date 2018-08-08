Rock’n’roll show brings raw energy and legendary songs to Eastbourne stage

The smash hit Be Bop A Lula comes to town this month starring five giants of rock’n’roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

The show is like going to a rock’n’roll concert but with the stars of the night being legendary performers of modern music history.

In 1960 American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the U.S. and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock’n’roll tour. Reviewers were appalled by their on-stage antics, but audiences screamed their approval, and British youth culture was born.

Relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and an amazing live band of musicians.

And there’s more – Orbison and Holly’s live tours were equally responsible for introducing rock’n’roll to the UK. The five are seen combined on stage for the first time ever.

From Cochran’s legendary guitar riffs, Vincent’s moody stage presence, Fury’s smouldering looks and soaring vocals, Orbison’s perfect, lilting tones and Holly’s good-time anthems, Be Bop a Lula is a blast of energy, talent and raw power from back when rock’n’roll first set the world alight.

The show is perfect for anyone who enjoys top entertainment and dancing in the aisles. Be Bop A Lula is at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday August 31 from 7.30pm. Tickets £24-£26 available from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

