Review: So...how was last Friday evening with Peter Andre?

Peter Andre revealed how he bounced back from a mental breakdown that nearly sunk his career in An Evening With Peter Andre at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

The 45-year-old singer, who had previously enjoyed fame, acclaim and sex romps, said: “I suffered anxiety and depression, but I learned to face my fears and overcome them. Other sufferers can recover, too.”

An enjoyable evening consisted of Peter being interviewed by his manager Claire Powell, interspersed with pictures on a giant screen and videos of him performing.

Peter, born in England of Greek parents, talked about being raised in Australia where he was bullied. He said: “My parents were devout Jehovah’s Wirnesses. They were very strict Christians, so we were brought up to respect our elders.

“My father told me to stop dreaming about the music business because there were too many singers, but my debut single Gimme Little Sign reached number three in the Australian charts in 1992. Mysterious Girl then shot me to fame in the UK as well.”

The charming Andre. who answered questions from a mainly female audience, also talked about his ventures into acting, and his voice-over part in the new Thomas The Tank Engine movie.

He had a great rapport with his devoted fans, and held a ‘meet and greet’ session before the show. By Tony Flood.