REVIEW: Haydn’s last major work performed with clarity and conviction by ECS

Haydn’s Creation is often performed but not the oratorio which followed it. The Seasons is less often undertaken by our local choral societies.

At All Saints Church, the Eastbourne Choral Society rose to that challenge. They sang from the new English version by Neil Jenkins.

The work opens with an orchestral overture played by Eastbourne Sinfonia, their leader for the evening was Alison Bury, and as the work moved towards the first recitative where we were introduced to the three young soloists, soprano Helen Lacey, tenor Ruairi Bowen and baritone James Newby, it became clear we were in for a treat.

When the choir made its first entrance Come Gentle Spring, musical director John Hancorn ensured there was good balance between the choir and orchestra, and we were gradually led towards the summer where we heard snippets from the Surprise Symphony and Haydn’s delightful word painting as the sun rose. As the skies darkened, the pizzicato strings suggested rain drops and a storm arose both from the choir and the orchestra. The first half ended with a cheerful trio from the soloists who delivered everything with impeccable clarity.

Part 2 took us into Autumn and James Newby was very much in character as we moved into the hunting scene, announced by the sound of the horn.

The choir clearly enjoyed the chorus Joyful, Joyful the liquor flows as they celebrated the fruits of the harvest and John Hancorn drove them on through the dancing at a fearful pace.

As winter arrived there was a sense of foreboding expressed by the orchestra as thick fogs descended but Helen Lacey as Hannah recounted tales of a country maid and the choir joined in with enthusiasm to this rather gossipy chorus.

The work ends reminding us of the final reward for hard work and the struggles of life with the fugue “Direct us in Thy Ways” and the large choir sang with conviction.

This was Haydn’s last major work and he is reported to have said “The Seasons broke my back” but for the enthusiastic audience it was a memorable evening and well received, as it was at its first public performance in1801 when Haydn himself conducted. By Jean Hill.