Renowned musician to perform with choir

Eastbourne Collelge’s Chapel Choir will next weekend join forces with the Chamber Choir of St Andrew’s Prep to perform Harvey Brough’s Requiem in Blue.

Harvey Brough, composer, performer and founder of Harvey and the Wallbangers, is one of the UK’s most accomplished and diverse musicians.

Eastbourne College is “delighted” that Harvey will attend the concert and perform with the pupils.

The concert will also include music by Vivaldi, Leroy Anderson, Larionov and the 2nd and 3rd movements from Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto performed by Emma Smith, Eastbourne College upper sixth pupil.

The concert is being held in All Saints’ Church, Grange Road on Friday May 11 at 6.45pm.

There is no charge for tickets and no need to book in advance.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of the Chaseley Trust.