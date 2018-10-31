Remembrance: Eastbourne’s Phoenix Choir to perform Faure’s Requiem

Phoenix Choir will perform Fauré’s much loved requiem as part of a Remembrance concert to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day on Sunday November 11.

Composed some years before WW1, Faure presents a calm and tranquil requiem that focuses on death as “a happy deliverance, an aspiration towards happiness above, rather than as a painful experience.“

The choir is joined at All Saints Church in Eastbourne by guest singers for this special performance. In keeping with its tradition of supporting young musicians, Phoenix Choir will be welcoming up-and-coming Sîan Sulke as soprano soloist.

Joining her will be the renowned baritone Dan Jordan with Alex Eadon on the organ and piano, and Marcus Plant on trumpet.

The presentation will be under the expert baton of Phoenix musical director Michael Fields. The concert starts at 5.30pm. This is a non-ticketed event. There will be a retiring collection with a donation being made to the charity Help For Heroes. For more information go to www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk.

