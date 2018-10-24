Remembering all those we have lost

A special candlelit Service of Holy Communion for All Souls will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston, on Sunday November 4 at 3pm.

All Souls is a time when for the congregation to remember those who have been lost, both recently and in the more distant past. This year has particular significance as it is the centenary of the end of World War I and St Andrew’s, is marking this by participating in the ‘there but not there’ commemoration.

Each of the Perspex figures in the church represents the 25 men from the parish who lost their lives in World War I.

The choir will be singing movements from the beautiful Requiem of Gabriel Fauré in a liturgical setting and there will also be congregational hymns. This Service will provide an opportunity to remember any loved ones who are no longer with us and to light a candle in their memory. All are welcome to attend this service in which the celebrant will be the Reverend Prebendary Stephen Stuckes. After the service there will be an opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine.

