Pure rocking royalty at the Bandstand for Friday night in Eastbourne

Pure Queen will bring the dynamism and flamboyance of Freddie Mercury and Queen to Eastbourne Bandstand on Friday October 5.

Music lovers of all ages are sure to be rocking in the aisles as the group perform the hits including We Are The Champions, A Kind Of Magic, Another One Bites The Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.

Pure Queen’s lead singer Mark has faithfully recreated the essence and power of Freddie`s stage charisma. The full live band also features a sensational tribute to the legendary rock guitarist Brian May.

Tickets cost £7.95 in advance (child £5.95) and doors open at 7pm for an 8pm performance.

