Prize-winning soloist in ESO concert

Twenty four year old Sirius Chau is the soloist in the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s autumn concert on Sunday October 21 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, South Street.

Sirius won the ESO’s annual young soloist competition last January and will be playing Mozart’s Concerto for Flute No 1 in G.

He has performed at many prestigious venues including the Barbican Centre in London and has worked with well-known conductors including Sir Roger Norrington and Vladimir Ashkenazy.

The concert starts with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) and ends with Dvořák’s New World Symphony, arguably one of the most popular and instantly recognisable of all symphonies.

This will be the ESO’s 140th concert and ends its 38th season. The leader is Lisa Wigmore and the conductor is Graham Jones.

Tickets are £14 in advance (£12 for ESO Friends) or £15 on the door (£13 for ESO Friends) from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne BN21 4QG or concertmanager@eso.org.uk or 07780 993801.

More information is available on www.eso.org.uk.

