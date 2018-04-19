Popular Swing orchestra set for a show at the Hippodrome

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra promise a swinging night at the Royal Hippodrome on Sunday April 29.

The popular act was formed 50 years ago and is still going strong.

Their show includes famous tunes such as Puttin on the Ritz, Sweet Georgia Brown, The Lullaby of Broadway as well as hot numbers from the twenties such as Duke Ellington’s Black and Tan Fantasy, not forgetting the beautiful numbers that were sung by Al Bowlly, and arranged to perfection by Ray Noble.

The Orchestra enjoys a busy concert and has played in most of the major concert houses in Europe, including the Musikhalle in Hamburg, the Berlin Philharmonic, the Queen Elizabeth Hall London, the National Concert House in Dublin, the Doelen in Rotterdam.

It has toured the USA four times and recorded more than forty albums. The Orchestra has provided music for films, such as the ‘Comedian Harmonists’ (Josef Vilsmaier,) and completed a soundtrack for ‘Just a Gigolo’ 1980 with David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich (her last film). It has appeared at Buckingham Palace (Christmas party 2010), and its soundtracks have been used in numerous advertising campaigns.

Laced with a liberal dose of British humour in its presentation; it is an evening of pure joy for those who love Swing, ‘20s and ‘30s music.

The show starts at4pm. Tickets £22-£25 available from the box office 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com