Phoenix Choir’s preparation for Rossini’s sacred mass

After a much acclaimed performance of Bach’s St Matthew Passion, members of Phoenix Choir are now enjoying rehearsals for their summer programme with Gioachino Rossini’s Petite Messe Solonnelle.

Their presentation in February in All Saints Church was praised as “a wonderfully, deeply moving event” with an “extraordinary flawless portrayal” from soloist Daniel Ochoa as Christ.

Although the upcoming programme has a completely different feel, there is a common thread with both Bach and Rossini bringing opera to a sacred work.

Those familiar with the piece will know that it is neither small nor solemn but is a sacred mass in a distinctly operatic style.

With his masterful use of pace, rhythm, dynamics, rich harmonies and melody Rossini builds colour, drama and intensity into the piece – a display of musical joie de vivre that can’t help but have feet tapping and tunes being hummed. The instrumental Preludio Religioso and the fugal sections offer a rare glimpse of a more serious and academic Rossini. There is something for everyone.

Whether the mass is new to you or an old favourite, there is still time to join in singing this “beautiful and hugely enjoyable work.” Phone Fiona Evans (Chair) on 01323 506921 for more details and to ensure you’re met at the door or just come along to a rehearsal. Rehearsals: Wednesday evenings 7.30 -9.30 pm in All Saints’ Church Hall, Grange Road. More details on www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk .