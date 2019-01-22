Phoenix Choir perform Mozart’s masterpiece Requiem

Join Phoenix Choir on Saturday February 2 for a performance of Mozart’s Requiem, an iconic and much loved choral work.

The mass is widely regarded as a masterpiece and the finest requiem of its time. It was the first where melodic, rhythmic and instrumental techniques were used for emotional effect.

Many will know that Mozart’s requiem was shrouded in mystery – it was an anonymous commission and paid in advance. Mozart was gravely ill and passed away before completion. It was not until several years later that he was posthumously credited with masterminding the piece. It quickly became popular as a concert piece suitable for the memorials of the great and famous, including Beethoven and Napoleon.

Musical director Michael Fields is renowned for engaging audiences with his fresh interpretation of established works. Phoenix will once again be joined by their Dutch counterparts and soloists Ansy Boothroyd, Lindsay Richardson, Mark Curtis and Sebastian Charlesworth - all known for their expressive style - will complete the ensemble.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of the local charity Children With Cancer Fund. Tickets £15 (under 18/students £7) available from WeGotTickets.com; Reid+Dean Estate Agents, Cornfield Road; Tourist Information Centre, or on the door.

