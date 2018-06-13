Perfect music for a summer evening concert from ECS

Following the success of its spring concert featuring Vaughan Williams’ A Sea Symphony which attracted a large appreicative audience at All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne Choral Society will give its summer concert at the same venue on Saturday July 7.

The choir is looking forward to performing Howard Goodall’s moving masterpiece, Eternal Light, and John Rutter’s beautiful Requiem - perfect contemplative music for a summer’s evening.

With its musical director John Hancorn, accompanist Nicholas Houghton and guest soloists Daisy Walford (soprano) and Andrew Robinson (baritone), Eastbourne Choral Society’s July concert aims to provide a memorable musical highlight of the town’s variety of summer events.

Tickets, price £12, are available from the Tourist Information Centre or at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door. Further details can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.