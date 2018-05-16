Pay homage to the talent of Jackson prince of pop

Showtime Australia (producers of The Greatest Love of All – The Whitney Houston Show) present a spectacular music tribute and full-scale stage production honouring the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Celebrate Jackson’s creative genius and unsurpassed talent with riveting live performances from Dantanio spanning the early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the 80s and his continued domination of Pop culture into the 21st century. Songs include Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, and more. The show is on Sunday May 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets - £27.