Out on her own - Miranda Sykes’ solo tour and album

Miranda Sykes, acclaimed singer and bassist with Show of Hands, is returning to her roots with a solo tour and album.

After a career spanning over 20 years, during which she has played with many top musicians and singers within the folk world, she will be touring as she started out - one woman, one bass, and one guitar.

She brings her music to The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Saturday March 17 at 7.30pm.

Borrowed Places, released in 2017, is her debut solo album and draws its inspiration from the songs and landscape of her native Lincolnshire but seen through the eyes of someone who has moved away.

Miranda interprets the soul of the land and takes her audience on a journey that resonates with us all, wherever we live, and it is one you won’t want to miss. Her tour will also include previously unheard tracks from her forthcoming new album. Tickets £16.50 - call 01323 841414 or go to www.spyboy.co.uk.