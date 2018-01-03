Orchestra’s Young Soloist Competition at the Birley Centre

The first round of the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s 31st annual Young Soloist Competition is on 6 and 7 January.

Around 30 competitors from music colleges around the UK and abroad present a 15-minute performance of a contrasting programme of their own choice, judged by four adjudicators.

They will perform on piano, string and wind instruments.

An audience is welcome to come and go as they wish between competitors.

Just turn up; there is no need to reserve seats; a contribution of £5 to offset expenses (tea/coffee provided).

The competition runs from 2pm until about 6pm each afternoon in the Birley Centre, Carlisle Road BN21 4EF.

The final round, on Sunday 28 January at 2pm (£10, on the door only, includes refreshments), has four or five competitors who present a 20-minute performance of two contrasting concerto movements.

The winner plays a concerto with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra.

More details and specific timings from www.eso.org.uk or 07780 993801