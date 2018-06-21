Oh, what a night! with the Ragdolls’ tribute show

Enjoy classic pop tunes from the 1960s onwards with a Jersey Boys tribute show at Eastbourne Bandstand on Friday June 22 at 8pm.

The Ragdolls will take you on a musical journey through the much-celebrated career of one of the most successful bands of all time, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

The guys will treat their audience those unforgettable songs such as Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Oh What A Night and many more, and will recreate the iconic sound of the Jersey Boys.

In the first part of the show, they take you back to where it all began, recreating cover versions of 1950s songs as the Four Seasons did, including hits such as Still Of The Night, Oh! Carol, Teenager In Love, and Why Do Fools Fall in Love.