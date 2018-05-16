Oh, what a feeling to be dancing on the seafront

If you love the music of Lionel Richie - and who doesn’t? - then Eastbourne Bandstand is the place to be on Friday May 18 at 8pm.

Hamilton Browne is one of the best Lionel Richie Tribute acts and he will be performing all the hits we love so much. His uncanny resemblance to one of the most resilient legends of Motown Lionel Richie prompted the BBC to invite Hamilton to guest alongside Lionel himself on the Graham Norton Show, and he also appeared with him on the Sunday At The London Palladium show.

Hamilton will sing all the big tunes such as All Night Long, Hello, and Dancing On The Ceiling.