No.48 celebrates singers and musicians who serve Bexhill

No.48 on Devonshire Road is holding a festival of live music this weekend to celebrate nine years of trading in Bexhill.

This event is an opportunity to showcase some of the musical talent “which serves the Bexhill community.”

Saturday October 13 starts with an open mic session when anyone can showcase their talent. The band Kryton Rock will then be kicking off the festival at 2pm with energetic 1950s rock ‘n roll, followed by soulful singer Sammy Lou at 3pm, then Steve Avery who performs rock and pop at 4pm, Tom Cole at 5pm playing from his CD Rambling Man C.D. which will be available to purchase. Nigel Finnis with mostly original soulful rock will be performing from 6pm followed by Paris Texas performing country & americana music. Local band Gripper Lee Three will entertain with original music blending jazz & punk in the evening with The Spiffing good Eggs as last act of the day.

After Sunday’s open mic session The Other Band at 2pm, followed by The Moors Gypsy Jazz Band who utilise a variety of unusual instruments and delivers a superb sound. Lisa Jones will perform at 4pm, a jazz singer and trombone player playinging a 1940s set. Later in the day The League Of Gentlemen Rock & Blues band will be performing, then last will be The Bally Reegan Boys, a lively Irish band.

Manager Andy Rimmer hopes “as many people as possible can come along and enjoy the event.”

read more: Hastings Early Music Festival