New guitar society at the Lamb

Classical, flamenco and gypsy jazz guitar players are invited to come and perform in the function room at The Lamb, Old Town, Eastbourne.

Musician Gabrielle Sadler - who had taken a break from classical guitar concerts having competed since the age of five - is this month starting the Lamb Guitar Society. The group will meet on the last Thursday of the month from 7-9pm, the first meeting being January 25, and will break for July and August. Anyone who would like to come and just listen is welcome.

Speak with Gabrielle on arrival to register the solo piece (two max per person depending on running order) and maybe an additional duet/ensemble work you may also like to perform. Registration will be at 7pm and there will be a break halfway through. The evening finishes at 9pm..

If you require any further information please email guitargab@outlook.com.