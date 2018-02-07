New composition for Concentus

Eastbourne’s Concentus is looking for a new song to sing at its summer concert this year.

At the end of 2017 the choir threw down a challenge to both budding and established composers for a fresh unsung choral piece. The composition should be no longer than four minutes in length and suitable for a mixed vocal range (soprano, alto, tenor and bass), with or without piano accompaniment.

There is still time to get your entry in – the closing date for entries is February 28 with the winner to be announced on the choir’s website.

Concentus has welcomed nearly 20 new members in the last few months; one commented: “Joining Concentus was a bit daunting as they are such a professional choral group but, the truth is, the welcome they give you on your first visit is so wonderfully friendly they put you completely at ease. I have joined several choirs but, I have to say, Concentus has been my best experience so far.”

For more details of both competition and choir, visit www.concentus-sings.com or contact Lou Soper at info@concentus-sings.com.