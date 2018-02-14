New club strikes the right note for guitarists

After a successful inaugural meeting The Lamb Guitar Society will next meet on Thursday February 22.

That first session saw performances of classical, flamenco and gypsy jazz guitar.

Organiser Gabrielle Sadler said; “The general consensus was that the evening was enjoyed by all. Hosting such an acoustic event upstairs in the function room of The Lamb was ideal for an intimate instrument and the acoustics were really very good. Not all visitors were there to perform, many were there to enjoy the music and the food and beverages available.

“In March The Lamb Guitar Society will meet at the earlier date of Thursday March 22. The Society will aim to convene on the last Thursday of the month, breaking for July and August, however on occasion due to bookings at the Lamb the meeting may take place earlier, so it is always advisable to check first.”

If you would like to perform please register with Gabrielle Sadler on the evening at 7pm. For further details you can email guitargab@outlook.com or on facebook @lambguitarsociety.